Turkish Judiciary Upholds Corruption Detention of Istanbul Mayor

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's appeal for release was denied amid his self-proclaimed politically motivated corruption trial. His detention has sparked significant anti-government protests, spotlighting tensions amid looming elections. Despite assertions of judicial independence, suspicions of political manipulation remain as critics voice concerns over the trial's conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:41 IST
Ekrem Imamoglu
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's appeal for release was turned down on Monday by judicial officials, maintaining his detention during his controversial corruption trial. Ankara's state media confirmed the court's decision amid allegations of political interference.

A prominent opposition figure, Imamoglu is a significant opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose administration has faced accusations of maneuvering to diminish electoral threats before anticipated presidential elections. His arrest on March 19 triggered the country's most extensive anti-government protests in over a decade.

In addition to Imamoglu, appeals by Murat Ongun, an associate and media company chairman, and several other individuals linked to the case were also rejected. Imamoglu's legal team is expected to contest the decision further, arguing violations of judicial practices in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

