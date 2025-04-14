RLJP Quits NDA Citing Disrespect, Eyes Bihar Assembly Elections

In a significant political move, the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), led by Pashupati Kumar Paras, has announced its decision to sever ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking from Patna, Bihar, Paras expressed his discontent, highlighting the unfair treatment his party received during the Lok Sabha elections, attributing this to their Dalit heritage.

With an eye on the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, the RLJP has embarked on a membership drive, gearing up to contest all 243 seats independently. Paras suggested the possibility of aligning with the Mahagathbandhan, should they extend a respectful and suitable offer in time for future political collaborations.

Paras lamented the consistent omission of RLJP's name in NDA meetings, where BJP and JD(U) leaders often referred to themselves as the '5 Pandavas' of Bihar. Despite remaining a loyal ally since 2014, Paras felt his party's contributions were undervalued, compelling their departure from the alliance. As Bihar gears up for high-stakes elections, the NDA and Mahagathbandhan are poised for a fierce contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)