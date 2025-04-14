BJD's Secularism Stand Under Scrutiny Amid Internal Party Struggle
Senior BJD leader Ranendra Pratap Swain raises concerns over the party's handling of the Waqf Amendment Act, questioning their secularism stance. In a letter, Swain urges reaffirmation of social justice and secularism. He suggests measures for marginalised sections and criticizes the 'hijacking' of the party by a few.
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) faces turmoil as internal disagreements emerge over the Waqf Amendment Act, casting doubt on the party's commitment to secularism. Senior leader Ranendra Pratap Swain has voiced concerns, calling for a reaffirmation of core principles.
Swain's letter to BJD chief Naveen Patnaik addresses growing discontent among party members. He emphasizes the need for BJD to stand firm on social justice and secularism, drawing attention to recent confusion among MPs during the Rajya Sabha vote on the Waqf Bill.
Swain proposes strategic steps for the empowerment of marginalized communities in Odisha, urging equitable representation. As the party navigates internal challenges, leaders await resolution on its ideological direction.
