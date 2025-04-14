Left Menu

Mahesh Vasava's Bold Exit: A Protest Against BJP Ideology

Former Gujarat MLA Mahesh Vasava, a prominent tribal leader, resigns from the BJP, aligning with marginalized groups to oppose the BJP's ideology. He vows to fight for unity among the oppressed and criticizes BJP's claims about Gujarat's development. Despite past ties, Vasava chooses independent activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:53 IST
  • India

Former Gujarat MLA Mahesh Vasava has made headlines by resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) less than a year after joining the ruling political entity. This strategic move is an indication of his growing disillusionment with the party's ideological stance, particularly in the context of upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Vasava, whose father Chhotu Vasava is a veteran tribal leader, addressed an open letter to BJP's state president CR Paatil. Through this correspondence, which he also shared widely on social media, Vasava articulated his belief that the country's Constitution is not being honored. He called upon tribals, Other Backward Classes, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and the economically disadvantaged to unite in opposition to the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology.

Highlighting his resolve for a prolonged struggle, Vasava criticized the BJP's claims regarding Gujarat's alleged development. He emphasized his independence from partisan politics, declaring his decision not to join any other political party. This departure comes despite Vasava's previous endorsement of prominent BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Vasava's past political endeavors include being elected from the Dediapada assembly constituency in 2012 and 2017, and contesting as an independent in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

