Saudi Arabia's Bold Move: Funding Syria's Rebirth

In a surprising development, Saudi Arabia is reportedly poised to settle Syria's $15 million arrears to the World Bank, setting the stage for new grants aimed at reconstructing the war-torn country. This financial support might be the first major Gulf Arab backing for Syria since rebels toppled former leader Bashar al-Assad.

Despite existing U.S. sanctions that have previously stalled such initiatives, Qatar's recent gas supply plan approved by the U.S. indicates potential shifts in international aid dynamics towards Syria. A spokesperson from the Saudi Ministry of Finance declined to comment on these developments.

Discussions on boosting Syria's power grid and supporting the public sector have gained momentum, with the World Bank meeting Syrian officials for the first time. Meanwhile, a Syrian delegation heads to Washington for the World Bank and IMF meetings, amidst unchanged U.S. sanctions and differing diplomatic strategies.

