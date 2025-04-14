Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Bold Move: Funding Syria's Rebirth

Saudi Arabia plans to settle Syria's $15 million debt to the World Bank, enabling future grants for Syria's reconstruction. This marks a significant Gulf Arab support, despite previous delays due to U.S. sanctions. Syria is looking to strengthen its financial ties globally amid ongoing international sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:05 IST
Saudi Arabia's Bold Move: Funding Syria's Rebirth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising development, Saudi Arabia is reportedly poised to settle Syria's $15 million arrears to the World Bank, setting the stage for new grants aimed at reconstructing the war-torn country. This financial support might be the first major Gulf Arab backing for Syria since rebels toppled former leader Bashar al-Assad.

Despite existing U.S. sanctions that have previously stalled such initiatives, Qatar's recent gas supply plan approved by the U.S. indicates potential shifts in international aid dynamics towards Syria. A spokesperson from the Saudi Ministry of Finance declined to comment on these developments.

Discussions on boosting Syria's power grid and supporting the public sector have gained momentum, with the World Bank meeting Syrian officials for the first time. Meanwhile, a Syrian delegation heads to Washington for the World Bank and IMF meetings, amidst unchanged U.S. sanctions and differing diplomatic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025