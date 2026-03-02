Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Grants Ranveer Singh Relief Amid Controversial Case

The Karnataka High Court has extended interim relief to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh until March 9 in a case alleging he mocked a deity from the movie 'Kantara Chapter-1' by calling it a 'ghost.' The actor sought quashing of the FIR, citing travel issues caused by conflict in West Asia.

The Karnataka High Court has once again extended the interim relief for Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, allowing him until March 9 in the ongoing case involving his alleged disrespect towards a character from the movie 'Kantara Chapter-1.' The case centers around Singh's supposed mockery of the 'Chavunda' deity by labeling it as a 'ghost.'

Singh sought intervention from the High Court to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him for his mimicry of actor Rishab Shetty's portrayal of the deity, where he allegedly made offensive remarks. His lawyer, Sajjan Poovayya, detailed Singh's difficulties in returning to Bengaluru due to conflicts in West Asia, preventing his personal appearance in court as originally scheduled.

The controversy erupted after a local lawyer filed a complaint citing hurt religious sentiments, which led to police action mandated by a lower court. On February 24, the High Court had provided Singh an interim relief, advising law enforcement agencies to refrain from taking any coercive measures against the actor.

