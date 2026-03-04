Left Menu

US Grants Sanctions Exemption to Rosneft's German Unit

The U.S. will indefinitely exempt Rosneft's German unit from sanctions, ensuring stability in German refining operations amid global energy tensions. This follows Germany's 2022 trusteeship of Rosneft's local units after the Ukraine invasion strained its energy ties with Russia. A formal decision is expected soon.

Updated: 04-03-2026 20:08 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government plans to indefinitely exempt Rosneft's German unit from sanctions, as reported by Bloomberg News. This exemption follows Germany's 2022 trusteeship of Rosneft's local units after the Ukraine invasion disrupted Germany's energy relationship with Russia.

Germany's economy ministry confirmed it is in constructive talks with the U.S. to secure an extension of the exemption. The assets involved include a stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery, crucial for supplying the Berlin area.

The extension aims to minimize disruptions in German refining during a time of heightened global energy instability. The U.S. Treasury is expected to announce the decision soon, though the timeline is uncertain.

