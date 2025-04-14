Political Storm: Tulip Siddiq Faces Allegations in Bangladesh

Tulip Siddiq, a former British minister, finds herself at the center of a political controversy in Bangladesh, where an arrest warrant has been issued against her. The allegations suggest she illegally acquired a plot of land during her aunt Sheikh Hasina's tenure as the prime minister.

Siddiq, who resigned earlier this year amid scrutiny over her finances and links to her aunt, vehemently denies the charges. 'It's a completely politically motivated smear campaign,' she asserted, underscoring that Bangladeshi authorities have conducted a 'trial by media' without any direct communication.

The warrant comes amidst broader investigations into her family's financial dealings, including accusations of embezzling $5 billion from infrastructure projects. While Siddiq contests all charges, the absence of an extradition treaty between Britain and Bangladesh complicates any potential legal proceedings.

