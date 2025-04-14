Left Menu

Iran and U.S. Edge Closer to Negotiation Table: A Renewed Diplomatic Push

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to visit Russia to discuss nuclear talks with Tehran and Washington. Despite past setbacks, recent meetings described as 'positive' could pave the way for further negotiations in Italy. Iran remains cautious, wary of U.S. sanctions and nuclear program restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:00 IST
Iran and U.S. Edge Closer to Negotiation Table: A Renewed Diplomatic Push

In a strategic move amidst ongoing nuclear negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit Russia ahead of a second round of crucial talks with Washington. The goal is to resolve the long-standing nuclear dispute between Iran and the West, which has seen years of political turbulence.

Recent discussions in Oman between Araqchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff were dubbed 'positive', setting a potential stage for a follow-up meeting in Italy mediated by Omani officials. However, skepticism persists in Tehran, especially with former U.S. President Donald Trump's firm stance against Iran.

Iran's nuclear activities and resultant international concerns continue to be a focal point. The International Atomic Energy Agency remains alert over Iran's uranium enrichment levels, calling for solutions as IAEA head Rafael Grossi prepares for a visit to Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025