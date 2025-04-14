Iran and U.S. Edge Closer to Negotiation Table: A Renewed Diplomatic Push

In a strategic move amidst ongoing nuclear negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit Russia ahead of a second round of crucial talks with Washington. The goal is to resolve the long-standing nuclear dispute between Iran and the West, which has seen years of political turbulence.

Recent discussions in Oman between Araqchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff were dubbed 'positive', setting a potential stage for a follow-up meeting in Italy mediated by Omani officials. However, skepticism persists in Tehran, especially with former U.S. President Donald Trump's firm stance against Iran.

Iran's nuclear activities and resultant international concerns continue to be a focal point. The International Atomic Energy Agency remains alert over Iran's uranium enrichment levels, calling for solutions as IAEA head Rafael Grossi prepares for a visit to Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)