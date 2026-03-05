China's GDP Growth Target: Structural Downshifts Amid Global Tensions

In a significant development, China has set its GDP growth target for 2026-30 at a reduced rate of 4.5 to 5 percent, marking the first instance in nearly four decades that it falls below the 5 percent threshold. This shift highlights the structural pressures facing the Chinese economy.

As China pivots towards 'quality' growth centered on technological innovation, the reduction is not viewed as good news for India, despite the latter's larger economy. China's economy still outpaces India's, being up to five times bigger, and the trade deficit between the two continues to widen.

China's economic strategy remains robust, with exports acting as a key pillar amidst ongoing challenges such as a property market slump and unemployment crisis. Meanwhile, the US-Iran conflict and global economic disturbances compound these difficulties, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions influencing economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)