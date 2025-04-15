Left Menu

US Backs Argentina's Economic Reforms Amid China's Influence

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Argentine President Javier Milei to express support for economic reforms and reciprocal trade barriers. He criticized China's financial deals in Latin America, emphasizing the importance of preventing resource exploitation. China condemned Bessent's comments, while the U.S. remains focused on expanding ties in the region.

Updated: 15-04-2025 08:59 IST
In a significant meeting underscoring the Trump administration's foreign economic strategies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Argentine President Javier Milei to express robust support for Argentina's economic reforms. Bessent highlighted the importance of these reforms in navigating Argentina away from economic turmoil.

He raised concerns over what he termed as 'rapacious' deals by China in Latin America, citing a need to protect mining rights and avert heavy debts from Chinese investments. In contrast, the U.S. aims to foster equitable trade practices and sustainable growth within the region.

China swiftly rebuked Bessent's remarks, branding them as slanderous. The ongoing narrative underscores a geopolitical tension as Latin American countries navigate partnerships and economic policies amidst competing global influences.

