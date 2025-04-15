Left Menu

BJP Accuses TMC of Demographic Shift in Border Areas

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya has accused the Trinamool Congress government of allowing demographic changes in West Bengal's border areas by welcoming back those who once left India. He claims that the influx of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi immigrants brings 'jihadi ideas' into the state, allegedly endangering local communities.

Updated: 15-04-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:27 IST
BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of facilitating demographic shifts in the border areas of West Bengal. He claims this is happening through the influx of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi immigrants, allegedly welcomed back for political gain. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya also blamed the ruling party for unrest reminiscent of the 1946 Calcutta killings.

Bhattacharya highlighted concerns over the arrival of immigrants bringing 'jihadi ideas' into the state, criticizing a TMC minister for allegedly validating these changes. He emphasized that the situation is worrisome across border districts and also affects interior regions. The BJP MP pointed to violence in Murshidabad, sparked by protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, as evidence of escalating tensions.

The BJP further accused the TMC of supporting these protests, with criticism directed at TMC MP Bapi Halder for alleged threats against protesters. In response to the unrest, South Bengal Police ADG Supratim Sarkar assured that the situation in violence-hit areas like Murshidabad is under control, urging people to disregard rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

