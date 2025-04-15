Left Menu

China and Vietnam Unite Against Unilateralism

China and Vietnam pledged to uphold a multilateral trade system via the World Trade Organization and jointly oppose unilateralism and power politics. After Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, Vietnam expressed openness to partnering with the BRICS nations.

  • Vietnam

China and Vietnam have voiced a strong commitment to sustaining a multilateral trade system centered around the World Trade Organization. This declaration came at the conclusion of a two-day visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Both countries issued a joint statement emphasizing their opposition to hegemony, power politics, and unilateralism.

Additionally, Vietnam signaled its readiness to consider forming a partnership with the BRICS group of countries, further solidifying its global trade alliances.

