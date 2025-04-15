China and Vietnam Unite Against Unilateralism
China and Vietnam pledged to uphold a multilateral trade system via the World Trade Organization and jointly oppose unilateralism and power politics. After Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, Vietnam expressed openness to partnering with the BRICS nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
China and Vietnam have voiced a strong commitment to sustaining a multilateral trade system centered around the World Trade Organization. This declaration came at the conclusion of a two-day visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Both countries issued a joint statement emphasizing their opposition to hegemony, power politics, and unilateralism.
Additionally, Vietnam signaled its readiness to consider forming a partnership with the BRICS group of countries, further solidifying its global trade alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Champions Collective Leadership for Advancing Global Climate Action at BRICS Meeting
India Calls for Climate Equity at BRICS Meeting
BRICS Nations Unite for Equitable Climate Action at COP30
Prince Andrew's Clandestine Communication Channel with China's Xi Jinping Uncovered
China accuses the US of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs, reports AP.