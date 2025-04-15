Left Menu

Nitish Kumar: The Definitive Face of NDA in Bihar Assembly Elections

The Janata Dal (United) affirms Nitish Kumar as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate for Bihar elections, despite contrasting comments from BJP allies. The party stresses unity and anticipates a significant victory. Meanwhile, the opposition remains undecided on their leadership, predicting a disjointed campaign.

The Janata Dal (United) solidified its stance on Tuesday, declaring that Nitish Kumar will lead as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This announcement follows comments from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, which suggested a different face for the position.

As opposition parties leveraged Saini's remarks to critique the BJP's alliances, JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad dismissed any notion of internal conflict, emphasizing that Nitish Kumar remains the undisputed leader for Bihar's NDA coalition.

According to Prasad, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will steer the NDA to victory, maintaining leadership until 2030, echoing sentiments previously shared by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While the RJD presents Tejashwi Yadav as their candidate, Congress appears undecided, bolstering JD(U)'s confidence in a commanding election win.

