Singh Challenges BJP on Leadership Diversity Amid Minority Concerns

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticized BJP's suggestion for Congress to appoint a Muslim president, urging BJP to do so instead. He highlighted a troubling trend of discrimination against minorities by BJP-led governments. Singh also addressed issues of untouchability and communal tensions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:35 IST
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of BJP's recent remarks, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged the ruling party to appoint a Muslim as its leader, countering the recent suggestion for Congress to do the same. Singh emphasized that historically, Muslims have held this position in his party.

Addressing broader social concerns, Singh outlined what he termed a growing hostility against minority communities, citing alarming treatment and false allegations under BJP-led governments at both the central and state levels. This comes in the wake of comments by Prime Minister Modi critiquing Congress's stance on minority representation.

Further, Singh condemned the persistence of untouchability practices in regions like Indore and criticized double standards in law enforcement, particularly concerning incidents involving BJP affiliates. He emphasized the need for action against communal elements, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

