Trump Threatens Harvard's Tax Exemption

Former President Donald Trump threatened that Harvard University might lose its tax-exempt status and be taxed as a political entity. This statement followed the university's refusal to comply with his administration's demands, alleging that the institution was engaging in political and ideological activities.

Updated: 15-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement, former President Donald Trump warned that Harvard University could face the loss of its tax-exempt status.

Addressing his followers on Truth Social, Trump suggested that the prestigious institution might be reclassified as a political entity due to its resistance to his administration's pressures.

Accusing Harvard of pandering to political, ideological, and questionable agendas, Trump hinted at potential financial repercussions.

