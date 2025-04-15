Left Menu

EU Observers Dismiss Fraud Allegations in Ecuador Election

The European Union and other organizations have rejected fraud allegations in Ecuador's presidential elections. Current President Daniel Noboa's surprising victory was confirmed despite initial claims from challenger Luisa Gonzalez. Observers reported no fraud evidence, while indigenous party Pachakutik accepted the outcome.

EU Observers Dismiss Fraud Allegations in Ecuador Election
On Tuesday, European Union observers firmly rejected accusations of fraud in Ecuador's Sunday presidential elections, countering leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez's request for a recount. Electoral bodies, including the Organization of American States and the United States, alongside members from Gonzalez's party, asserted that President Daniel Noboa had legitimately secured a full term.

Noboa's victory, marked by over a million votes, was unexpectedly decisive, following a close February first round where he led by just 16,700 votes. Gabriel Mato, head of the EU observation mission, stated at a press conference that there was no evidence of fraud, and emphasized that Ecuadorians had voted freely, though he noted improvements in monitoring campaign donations are needed for future elections.

The Indigenous party Pachakutik, which supported Gonzalez, acknowledged Noboa's win early Tuesday and expressed hope for the implementation of campaign promises. Gonzalez has not made a public appearance since election night nor substantiated her claims of what she termed a 'grotesque' fraud.

