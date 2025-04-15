EU Observers Dismiss Fraud Allegations in Ecuador Election
The European Union and other organizations have rejected fraud allegations in Ecuador's presidential elections. Current President Daniel Noboa's surprising victory was confirmed despite initial claims from challenger Luisa Gonzalez. Observers reported no fraud evidence, while indigenous party Pachakutik accepted the outcome.
On Tuesday, European Union observers firmly rejected accusations of fraud in Ecuador's Sunday presidential elections, countering leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez's request for a recount. Electoral bodies, including the Organization of American States and the United States, alongside members from Gonzalez's party, asserted that President Daniel Noboa had legitimately secured a full term.
Noboa's victory, marked by over a million votes, was unexpectedly decisive, following a close February first round where he led by just 16,700 votes. Gabriel Mato, head of the EU observation mission, stated at a press conference that there was no evidence of fraud, and emphasized that Ecuadorians had voted freely, though he noted improvements in monitoring campaign donations are needed for future elections.
The Indigenous party Pachakutik, which supported Gonzalez, acknowledged Noboa's win early Tuesday and expressed hope for the implementation of campaign promises. Gonzalez has not made a public appearance since election night nor substantiated her claims of what she termed a 'grotesque' fraud.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Pauses FIR Against Ex-SEBI Chairperson Amid Stock Market Fraud Allegations
Kerala's Political Storm: Resignation Demands Amidst Fraud Allegations
Kerala CM's Daughter Entangled in Fraud Allegations: Political Turmoil Follows
Kerala Crisis: CM's Daughter Faces Fraud Allegations
CPI(M) Leader Defends Chief Minister's Daughter Amid Fraud Allegations