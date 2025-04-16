A Defining Moment for Slavery Reparations

At a United Nations forum, Hilary Brown of the CARICOM Reparations Commission declared that the movement for slavery reparations is at a pivotal point, urging for concrete results rather than discussions. CARICOM and the African Union are uniting to enhance their global impact in advocating for reparations.

This alliance aims to elevate the reparations agenda at international platforms, including a potential UN resolution and a high-level political forum. Despite significant resistance, particularly from Europe, the groups strive to address historical injustices and systemic racism resulting from centuries of exploitation.

The reparations plan by CARICOM seeks technology transfers and investments to combat health crises and illiteracy. Both CARICOM and the African Union emphasize the moral imperative and societal benefits of reparations, highlighting the ongoing global impact of colonial legacies.

