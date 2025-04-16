Left Menu

A Defining Moment for Slavery Reparations

Caribbean and African coalitions are at a crucial juncture in the fight for slavery reparations, aiming to hold former colonial powers accountable. Spearheading this effort, CARICOM and the African Union push for global recognition of systemic injustices, amidst growing global backlash and complex political landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:20 IST
A Defining Moment for Slavery Reparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a United Nations forum, Hilary Brown of the CARICOM Reparations Commission declared that the movement for slavery reparations is at a pivotal point, urging for concrete results rather than discussions. CARICOM and the African Union are uniting to enhance their global impact in advocating for reparations.

This alliance aims to elevate the reparations agenda at international platforms, including a potential UN resolution and a high-level political forum. Despite significant resistance, particularly from Europe, the groups strive to address historical injustices and systemic racism resulting from centuries of exploitation.

The reparations plan by CARICOM seeks technology transfers and investments to combat health crises and illiteracy. Both CARICOM and the African Union emphasize the moral imperative and societal benefits of reparations, highlighting the ongoing global impact of colonial legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025