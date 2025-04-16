Left Menu

Northeast India: Gateway to Growth and Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the growing relevance of northeast India and urged foreign envoys to familiarize themselves with the region. During a meeting for the North East Investors Summit 2025, he highlighted the area's strategic importance in India's policies and international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:25 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the growing significance of northeast India during a virtual address to ambassadors ahead of the North East Investors Summit 2025. He urged foreign envoys to become familiar with the region and to share its strategic importance with their respective governments and industries.

Jaishankar highlighted northeast India's central role in several key Indian policies, including the Neighbourhood First, Act East, and BIMSTEC. He noted the region's geographical significance as it borders five countries and serves as an interface between the Indian subcontinent and ASEAN.

The minister underlined the region's potential, stating, 'In every sense, it is a hub whose relevance will only grow with time.' He called for increased international cooperation and development initiatives in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

