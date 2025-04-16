Left Menu

Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Shake-up

Jeremy Lewin, a senior member of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and involved in dismantling USAID, is appointed acting head of foreign assistance at the State Department. This move is part of Trump's plan to streamline government and align it with 'America First' priorities, raising concerns over global humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:26 IST
Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Shake-up

The Trump administration has appointed Jeremy Lewin as the acting head of foreign assistance at the State Department, according to sources and internal communications reviewed by Reuters.

Lewin, who played a role in the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, replaces Pete Marocco and may continue to serve as USAID's acting deputy administrator. This appointment is part of a broader strategy to consolidate government functions and reduce federal spending.

The dismantling of USAID has created significant turmoil, jeopardizing vital humanitarian assistance programs globally. The move aligns with the Trump administration's efforts to prioritize domestic over international interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025