Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Shake-up
Jeremy Lewin, a senior member of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and involved in dismantling USAID, is appointed acting head of foreign assistance at the State Department. This move is part of Trump's plan to streamline government and align it with 'America First' priorities, raising concerns over global humanitarian aid.
The Trump administration has appointed Jeremy Lewin as the acting head of foreign assistance at the State Department, according to sources and internal communications reviewed by Reuters.
Lewin, who played a role in the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, replaces Pete Marocco and may continue to serve as USAID's acting deputy administrator. This appointment is part of a broader strategy to consolidate government functions and reduce federal spending.
The dismantling of USAID has created significant turmoil, jeopardizing vital humanitarian assistance programs globally. The move aligns with the Trump administration's efforts to prioritize domestic over international interests.
