U.S. Investigates Security Risks of Mineral Imports

In a strategic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated an executive order to assess the national security implications of the country's reliance on imported processed critical minerals, as announced by the White House on Tuesday.

This decision comes in the wake of China imposing export restrictions on certain rare earth elements. Experts suggest these measures are retalitory in nature, a direct response to President Trump's substantial tariffs on Chinese goods.

The investigation aims to reinforce U.S. defenses in critical mineral supply chains, ensuring national security interests are adequately safeguarded amid escalating trade tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)