China's Strategic Trade Negotiator Shift Amid US Tariff War

In a strategic shakeup amid increasing trade tensions with the United States, China has reassigned Wang Shouwen from his role as Vice Commerce Minister and chief trade negotiator. This move replaces him with Li Chenggang, a former representative to the World Trade Organization.

Li Chenggang, aged 58, assumes the critical negotiating position after previously serving as Assistant Commerce Minister during the early days of the Trump administration. His experience with global trade affairs is expected to steer China's course in the ongoing tariff disputes.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security released a statement, confirming the appointment and underscoring China's commitment to navigating complex trade challenges on the international stage.

