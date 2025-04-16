Bihar's Political Battlefield: Nitish vs. Tejashwi
Bihar's political rivalry intensifies as JD(U) and RJD leaders trade barbs ahead of the crucial assembly elections. With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar eyeing re-election, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav rallies his forces, claiming the NDA's days are numbered. Meanwhile, alliance talks continue among opposition parties to strategize their united front.
Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar has criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav for his 'hijacked' comment, asserting Nitish Kumar's central role in shaping Bihar's political landscape. He questioned Tejashwi's commitment, citing his delayed hospital visit to his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.
JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar has deemed his recent remarks a 'masterstroke,' bringing Tejashwi back into active political discourse. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, after deliberations with Congress on election strategy, voiced opposition unity, claiming the NDA won't govern Bihar post-election.
The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections pit NDA allies JD(U) and BJP against the opposition Mahagathbandan, including RJD and Congress. Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary confidently predicts Nitish Kumar's re-election, despite the combined efforts of UPA and INDI coalitions.
