Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme
Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticized the Maharashtra government for allegedly ending the Ladki Bahin scheme, which aids women financially. Despite claims from Deputy CM Ajit Pawar about continued budgetary support, Thackeray accused the government of reducing beneficiary numbers and not fulfilling election promises.
Maharashtra's politics heated up as Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the government of effectively terminating the Ladki Bahin scheme, which financially supports women in the state.
Speaking on Wednesday, Thackeray criticized the ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by Devendra Fadnavis, alleging it relies on the Election Commission's 'blessings' to stay in power.
Despite Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar affirming continued funding for the scheme, Thackeray argued the allocation falls short of promises made during the election campaign, warning of exclusion of beneficiaries.
