Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticized the Maharashtra government for allegedly ending the Ladki Bahin scheme, which aids women financially. Despite claims from Deputy CM Ajit Pawar about continued budgetary support, Thackeray accused the government of reducing beneficiary numbers and not fulfilling election promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:07 IST
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Maharashtra's politics heated up as Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the government of effectively terminating the Ladki Bahin scheme, which financially supports women in the state.

Speaking on Wednesday, Thackeray criticized the ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by Devendra Fadnavis, alleging it relies on the Election Commission's 'blessings' to stay in power.

Despite Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar affirming continued funding for the scheme, Thackeray argued the allocation falls short of promises made during the election campaign, warning of exclusion of beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025