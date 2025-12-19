Czech President Petr Pavel has underscored the urgency for European Union leaders to reach consensus on providing financial assistance to Ukraine, which is grappling with a conflict initiated by Russia. Speaking on Friday, Pavel emphasized that such aid is crucial to Ukraine's survival in the ongoing strife.

President Pavel has implored the current Czech administration, helmed by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, to persist in its backing for Ukraine. This stands in contrast to Prime Minister Babis's recent alignment with Slovakia and Hungary's leaders in securing an exemption from the fiscal responsibilities stipulated by the EU's support plan.

The Czech president's remarks highlight the internal challenges within the European Union regarding collective financial support for Ukraine, showcasing the balancing act faced by member nations amid differing national interests and political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)