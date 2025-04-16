Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Faces Backlash Over Waqf Amendment

In a controversial move, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met with Muslim clerics amid protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari accused her of inciting unrest. Meanwhile, Banerjee criticized the Centre for its handling of border security and alleged divisive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:14 IST
BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing unrest over the Waqf Amendment Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a crucial meeting with Muslim clerics in Kolkata, prompting a storm of criticism from her political adversaries. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Banerjee of instigating the population to march on Delhi, aiming to paralyze the capital.

As dissent intensified, Adhikari named BJP allies Nitish Kumar and Yogi Adityanath, asserting they hold power in Delhi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, and sarcastically urged Banerjee to venture through these states. He further dismissed her allegations against the Centre, claiming the BSF had successfully curbed smuggling and human trafficking.

Banerjee, however, remains defiant, offering Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of protest victims and demanding the Chief Secretary conduct an inquiry. Accusing the Centre of divisive politics and inadequate border security, she questioned its rush to amend the Waqf Act amid border tensions with Bangladesh. The controversy erupted into violent protests in Murshidabad, leading to over 150 arrests and heightened police presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

