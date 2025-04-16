Congress Rallies Against ED Chargesheet: Political Drama Unfolds

On Wednesday, Congress members rallied aggressively outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, voicing their opposition to the BJP-led central government's alleged use of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in pursuing charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The charges stem from the controversial National Herald case.

With slogans like "Sonia Gandhi Zindabad" and "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi," the protest saw a vast congregation of Congress workers, bolstered by party leaders. Notably, the ED's chargesheet accuses the Gandhis and other senior leaders of properties mishandling, an accusation the Congress fervently denies, labeling it as political vendetta.

Charged with money laundering allegations, the case involves the transfer of AJL properties to Young Indian, where Sonia and Rahul hold significant stakes. Despite the gravity of these accusations, Congress maintains the case lacks merit, asserting it to be a distraction tactic employed by the ruling government.

(With inputs from agencies.)