Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: Communities Raise Opposition

The Karnataka government's Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, dubbed the 'caste census', faces significant opposition from major community groups like Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats. Accused of being unscientific, the report is under scrutiny as the government schedules discussions, seeking to prevent any injustice amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government's Socio-Economic and Education Survey, commonly referred to as the 'caste census', has become a flashpoint of controversy. Facing strong opposition from influential community groups, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured the public that no injustice will occur.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes presented the report to the cabinet on April 11, with a special meeting planned for further analysis on April 17. Dominant communities, including the Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats, have labelled the census unscientific, calling for its rejection and a fresh survey.

Community leaders and political figures have voiced their objections, fearing the potential political repercussions. The report estimates key population figures for the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, sparking demands for government action and raising questions about continued leadership amidst such opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

