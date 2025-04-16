National Herald Case: Political Morality or Vendetta?

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has highlighted the moral implications surrounding the National Herald case, following charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Trivedi accused the Congress party of misrepresenting the legacy of freedom fighters, an allegation he describes as an 'old disease.'

Referencing memoirs from figures like Sardar Patel, Trivedi emphasized that criticisms of Jawaharlal Nehru by contemporaries like Purshottam Das Tandon have historical roots. He clarified that the BJP's position is not to directly blame Nehru but to point out ongoing allegations within the Congress concerning the Nehru-Gandhi family.

In response to the charges, Congress leaders staged widespread protests, denouncing the ED's actions as politically motivated. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condemned the charges as unjust, asserting that the Gandhi family derived no personal benefit from the National Herald. The protests span nationwide, spotlighting tensions between Congress and the Central government.

