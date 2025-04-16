Left Menu

National Herald Case: Political Morality or Vendetta?

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi criticizes Congress over National Herald case charges filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, emphasizing moral issues rather than legal ones. Karnataka Deputy CM calls the ED's actions a political vendetta, leading to nationwide Congress protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:54 IST
National Herald Case: Political Morality or Vendetta?
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has highlighted the moral implications surrounding the National Herald case, following charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Trivedi accused the Congress party of misrepresenting the legacy of freedom fighters, an allegation he describes as an 'old disease.'

Referencing memoirs from figures like Sardar Patel, Trivedi emphasized that criticisms of Jawaharlal Nehru by contemporaries like Purshottam Das Tandon have historical roots. He clarified that the BJP's position is not to directly blame Nehru but to point out ongoing allegations within the Congress concerning the Nehru-Gandhi family.

In response to the charges, Congress leaders staged widespread protests, denouncing the ED's actions as politically motivated. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condemned the charges as unjust, asserting that the Gandhi family derived no personal benefit from the National Herald. The protests span nationwide, spotlighting tensions between Congress and the Central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025