Karnataka's Caste Conundrum: A Political Hot Potato

The Karnataka cabinet is set to discuss a contentious Socio-Economic and Education Survey report. Various communities, including Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats, have criticized the survey, calling it unscientific. However, Dalits and OBCs support the report. The cabinet is under pressure, with strong political ramifications expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet is slated to address a controversial Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, known as the 'caste census,' amidst contentious community debates. The survey has provoked heated objections, primarily from the Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats, who argue that it inaccurately represents caste distributions.

While some communities decry the survey as 'unscientific' and demand its rejection, others, including Dalits and OBCs, argue in favor of its findings, pressing for its release. They contend the state's R160 crores investment in the survey mandates its justification through public disclosure.

As dissent mounts, the Karnataka cabinet, led by Siddaramaiah, faces a challenging political landscape. With accusations from opposition parties and community leaders of divisive tactics, an intense discourse on caste-based representation looms, shaping governmental and social dynamics in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

