UAE Denies Involvement in Yemen Land Offensive Plans
The UAE has refuted media claims of its involvement in discussions with the U.S. regarding a potential land offensive in Yemen against the Houthis. Reports surfaced about a planned offensive along the Red Sea coast, but the UAE's political affairs minister dismissed them as 'wild unsubstantiated stories'.
The United Arab Emirates firmly denied allegations of participating in talks with the United States about a possible land offensive by military groups in Yemen targeting the Houthi faction.
Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's assistant minister for political affairs, labeled the media reports as "wild unsubstantiated stories" in a statement given to Reuters. This came after The Wall Street Journal published claims of a planned Yemeni offensive on the Red Sea coast.
Despite the UAE being initially part of a 2015 Saudi-led coalition to support Yemen's government against the Houthis, it scaled back its involvement in 2019. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, hold significant control in Yemen and recently targeted Red Sea shipping, citing support for Palestinians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UAE
- Yemen
- Houthis
- Red Sea
- land offensive
- Saudi-led coalition
- Trump
- Hodeidah
- peace talks
- Iran
ALSO READ
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal
Trump Tackles Ticket Scalping: An Executive Order to Shield Fans
Trump's Strategic Maneuvering: Peace, Tariffs, and Tensions
Federal Scrutiny on Harvard: Trump Administration's Antisemitism Crackdown
Democrats Challenge Trump's Controversial Election Order in Court