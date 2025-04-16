Left Menu

UAE Denies Involvement in Yemen Land Offensive Plans

The UAE has refuted media claims of its involvement in discussions with the U.S. regarding a potential land offensive in Yemen against the Houthis. Reports surfaced about a planned offensive along the Red Sea coast, but the UAE's political affairs minister dismissed them as 'wild unsubstantiated stories'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:26 IST
UAE Denies Involvement in Yemen Land Offensive Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates firmly denied allegations of participating in talks with the United States about a possible land offensive by military groups in Yemen targeting the Houthi faction.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's assistant minister for political affairs, labeled the media reports as "wild unsubstantiated stories" in a statement given to Reuters. This came after The Wall Street Journal published claims of a planned Yemeni offensive on the Red Sea coast.

Despite the UAE being initially part of a 2015 Saudi-led coalition to support Yemen's government against the Houthis, it scaled back its involvement in 2019. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, hold significant control in Yemen and recently targeted Red Sea shipping, citing support for Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025