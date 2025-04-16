Al-Shabab's Persistent Threat: Strategic Town Under Siege

In a strategic assault, Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab attacked Adan Yabal, a key military base for government forces, sparking renewed concerns over the fight against the al-Qaida-aligned insurgents.

The assault began with explosive attacks at dawn, followed by a multi-front foot offensive. Al-Shabab claims to have captured the town, while government troops continue to hold some areas amidst ongoing clashes.

This attack highlights the continued volatility in the region as al-Shabab regains ground, with military sources reporting significant casualties and the group reclaiming control over other areas in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)