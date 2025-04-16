Left Menu

Al-Shabab's Persistent Threat: Strategic Town Under Siege

Militant group al-Shabab launched a strategic attack on Adan Yabal, a key town for Somali government forces, highlighting ongoing challenges in the fight against the insurgents. Despite reclaiming significant territories since 2022, recent setbacks demonstrate the militant group's persistent threat as they regain control in rural areas.

Updated: 16-04-2025 22:05 IST
  • Somalia

In a strategic assault, Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab attacked Adan Yabal, a key military base for government forces, sparking renewed concerns over the fight against the al-Qaida-aligned insurgents.

The assault began with explosive attacks at dawn, followed by a multi-front foot offensive. Al-Shabab claims to have captured the town, while government troops continue to hold some areas amidst ongoing clashes.

This attack highlights the continued volatility in the region as al-Shabab regains ground, with military sources reporting significant casualties and the group reclaiming control over other areas in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

