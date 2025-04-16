Chhattisgarh Congress Rallies Against ED Chargesheet
The Chhattisgarh Congress held state-wide protests against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet implicating Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case. Former CM Bhupesh Baghel criticized the ED's actions as politically motivated intimidation by the BJP. Senior leader TS Singh Deo echoed these sentiments, rallying support for the Gandhi family.
The Congress party in Chhattisgarh staged protests across all district headquarters on Wednesday in response to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet naming its top leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper.
The chargesheet, filed on April 9, names Sonia and Rahul Gandhi along with Congress stalwarts Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused in the case. Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed the demonstrators in Raipur, condemning the ED's actions as a political ploy to defame and intimidate opposition figures.
Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo, former deputy CM, criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing them of using the ED to target political opponents and conspiracies against the Gandhi family. TS Singh Deo emphasized that Congress workers remain united in the face of these challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
