Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Congress Rallies Against ED Chargesheet

The Chhattisgarh Congress held state-wide protests against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet implicating Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case. Former CM Bhupesh Baghel criticized the ED's actions as politically motivated intimidation by the BJP. Senior leader TS Singh Deo echoed these sentiments, rallying support for the Gandhi family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:30 IST
Chhattisgarh Congress Rallies Against ED Chargesheet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Chhattisgarh staged protests across all district headquarters on Wednesday in response to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet naming its top leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper.

The chargesheet, filed on April 9, names Sonia and Rahul Gandhi along with Congress stalwarts Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused in the case. Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed the demonstrators in Raipur, condemning the ED's actions as a political ploy to defame and intimidate opposition figures.

Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo, former deputy CM, criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing them of using the ED to target political opponents and conspiracies against the Gandhi family. TS Singh Deo emphasized that Congress workers remain united in the face of these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025