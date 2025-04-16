BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence, Accuses Muslim Appeasement

In a sharp political attack, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasing Muslim voters for electoral gain. This follows a violent protest by the Muslim community in Murshidabad against the Waqf Amendment Act, resulting in multiple casualties including a tragic father-son duo.

The violence has led to significant displacement, with several families fleeing to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others find refuge in relief camps in Malda. Sharma pointed fingers at Mamata's politics, stating, "Her politics is based on that... There is a vast Muslim vote there". She questioned Banerjee's loyalty to Hindu voters.

As tensions in the state rise, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has intervened, deploying nearly 900 Border Security Force personnel to Murshidabad. Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign'. The West Bengal police assure normalcy, urging residents not to fall for rumours and guaranteeing safety with robust security measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)