Left Menu

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence, Accuses Muslim Appeasement

Tensions rise in Murshidabad as BJP leader Rekha Sharma accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of appeasing Muslim voters amid protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. Violence led to multiple casualties and displacements, prompting the deployment of Border Security Forces to restore peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:52 IST
BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence, Accuses Muslim Appeasement
Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political attack, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasing Muslim voters for electoral gain. This follows a violent protest by the Muslim community in Murshidabad against the Waqf Amendment Act, resulting in multiple casualties including a tragic father-son duo.

The violence has led to significant displacement, with several families fleeing to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others find refuge in relief camps in Malda. Sharma pointed fingers at Mamata's politics, stating, "Her politics is based on that... There is a vast Muslim vote there". She questioned Banerjee's loyalty to Hindu voters.

As tensions in the state rise, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has intervened, deploying nearly 900 Border Security Force personnel to Murshidabad. Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign'. The West Bengal police assure normalcy, urging residents not to fall for rumours and guaranteeing safety with robust security measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025