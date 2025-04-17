Left Menu

Senator Van Hollen's Quest for Justice: Abrego Garcia's Controversial Detention

Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen was denied access to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man mistakenly deported and imprisoned in El Salvador. Despite a court order to facilitate Garcia's return, El Salvador and the Trump administration have not released him, leading to potential legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 00:48 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen was denied access to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man wrongly deported and held in an infamous El Salvadoran prison. The senator sought Garcia's release during his visit to the Central American nation on Wednesday.

El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa informed Van Hollen that he lacked the authority to arrange a visit or call with Abrego Garcia. Ulloa further claimed the United States was funding Garcia's incarceration, a statement raising ethical concerns, with Van Hollen questioning the rationale behind the situation.

The U.S. Supreme Court had earlier directed the facilitation of Garcia's return after acknowledging his wrongful deportation. Despite this, El Salvador, under President Nayib Bukele, and the Trump administration have shown no immediate plans to release him. Meanwhile, concerns about the treatment of other deportees under the Alien Enemies Act grow as judicial scrutiny intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

