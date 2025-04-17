Ex-NYPD Sergeant Sentenced for Acting as Chinese Agent

Michael McMahon, a former New York City police sergeant, received a 1.5-year prison sentence following his conviction for functioning as an illegal Chinese agent. He was accused of being hired as a private investigator to track a New Jersey resident accused of corruption by China, under the initiative known as 'Operation Fox Hunt.'

In Brooklyn, a federal jury found McMahon guilty of both interstate stalking and acting as a Chinese agent without informing the U.S. attorney general. However, he was acquitted of conspiracy charges. McMahon maintained he was innocent, claiming he mistakenly believed he was working for a firm attempting to recover stolen funds.

The case unfolded as part of a broader U.S. government effort, initiated during Joe Biden's presidency, to curb transnational repression. Conversely, the previous administration highlighted a reduced focus on criminal enforcement of foreign influence laws. Despite McMahon's plea and support from Republican congressmen, the judge remained steadfast in upholding the law.

