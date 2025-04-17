Ex-NYPD Sergeant Sentenced for Acting as Chinese Agent
Michael McMahon, a former NYPD sergeant, was sentenced to 1.5 years for acting as an illegal Chinese agent. Convicted of interstate stalking and not notifying authorities, McMahon claimed he was unaware of the Chinese government's involvement. His case highlights U.S. efforts against transnational repression.
Michael McMahon, a former New York City police sergeant, received a 1.5-year prison sentence following his conviction for functioning as an illegal Chinese agent. He was accused of being hired as a private investigator to track a New Jersey resident accused of corruption by China, under the initiative known as 'Operation Fox Hunt.'
In Brooklyn, a federal jury found McMahon guilty of both interstate stalking and acting as a Chinese agent without informing the U.S. attorney general. However, he was acquitted of conspiracy charges. McMahon maintained he was innocent, claiming he mistakenly believed he was working for a firm attempting to recover stolen funds.
The case unfolded as part of a broader U.S. government effort, initiated during Joe Biden's presidency, to curb transnational repression. Conversely, the previous administration highlighted a reduced focus on criminal enforcement of foreign influence laws. Despite McMahon's plea and support from Republican congressmen, the judge remained steadfast in upholding the law.
