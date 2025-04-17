Mayawati Blasts SP's Political Exploitation of Dalits

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched a scathing critique of the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday. She accused the SP of politically exploiting Dalits under the guise of its PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign.

Using a series of posts on platform X, Mayawati condemned the SP's tactic, alleging that it aims to incite tension and violence by using Dalits as political pawns. She highlighted the controversy generated by the party's statements and actions as reflections of their selfish political ambitions.

The BSP leader also advised Dalit, backward, and Muslim communities to steer clear of the SP's manipulative strategies. Mayawati emphasized the importance of educating Dalits about their own history, instead of engaging in attacks against icons of other communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)