Mayawati Blasts SP's Political Exploitation of Dalits

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati criticized the Samajwadi Party for exploiting Dalits for political gains through the PDA campaign. She warned Dalit, backward, and Muslim communities against SP's tactics and emphasized education on Dalit history. Her remarks come as SP seeks support from various communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-04-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 08:39 IST
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched a scathing critique of the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday. She accused the SP of politically exploiting Dalits under the guise of its PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign.

Using a series of posts on platform X, Mayawati condemned the SP's tactic, alleging that it aims to incite tension and violence by using Dalits as political pawns. She highlighted the controversy generated by the party's statements and actions as reflections of their selfish political ambitions.

The BSP leader also advised Dalit, backward, and Muslim communities to steer clear of the SP's manipulative strategies. Mayawati emphasized the importance of educating Dalits about their own history, instead of engaging in attacks against icons of other communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

