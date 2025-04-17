Kharge Accuses Modi Government of Neglecting MGNREGA Workers

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a stinging critique of the Modi government on Thursday, alleging a deliberate disregard for MGNREGA workers due to its refusal to increase daily wages. Through a post on social media platform X, Kharge highlighted recommendations from both a Joint Parliamentary Committee and a High-Level Committee led by Amarjeet Sinha. He contended that the government's refusal to raise wages to Rs 400 and expand the scheme's budget underscores its anti-poor agenda.

Kharge alleged, 'It seems that the anti-people Modi government has refused to increase MGNREGA wages, effectively attacking the rights of MNREGA workers.' He noted that recent recommendations from both the Joint Parliamentary Committee and the High-Level Committee advocate for a wage increase, as well as a budgetary expansion for MNREGA.

Criticism extended to the exclusion of nearly seven crore registered workers, attributed to new Aadhaar-based payment conditions, and allocation reductions over the last decade. Kharge pronounced demands for a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day and the provision of at least 150 days of work annually. MGNREGA aims to enhance rural livelihoods by ensuring wage employment, fostering community responsibility, and boosting local development through empowering Panchayat Raj institutions and creating valuable assets. (ANI)

