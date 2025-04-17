Left Menu

Diplomacy in Motion: Iran Courts Russia Amid Nuclear Negotiations

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei seeks support from Russia as nuclear negotiations with the U.S. resume. The U.S. has increased military presence and threatened action if talks fail. Russia, a key player in the negotiations, maintains its alliance with Tehran, despite geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:21 IST
Diplomacy in Motion: Iran Courts Russia Amid Nuclear Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dispatched Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to Moscow with a letter for President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, seeking to bolster support prior to a new round of nuclear discussions with the United States.

As President Donald Trump intensifies pressure on Iran, including threats of military action and extended tariffs, the two countries have engaged in talks labeled as positive by both sides. With negotiations set to advance in Rome, Araqchi asserted Iran's unwavering stance on its uranium enrichment rights.

Russia, historically aligned with Tehran and a pivotal figure in the nuclear dialogue, continues balancing its support for Iran while navigating its strategic ties with the West. Tehran and Moscow's partnership remains crucial amid heightened tensions over nuclear proliferation concerns in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025