Diplomacy in Motion: Iran Courts Russia Amid Nuclear Negotiations
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei seeks support from Russia as nuclear negotiations with the U.S. resume. The U.S. has increased military presence and threatened action if talks fail. Russia, a key player in the negotiations, maintains its alliance with Tehran, despite geopolitical tensions.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dispatched Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to Moscow with a letter for President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, seeking to bolster support prior to a new round of nuclear discussions with the United States.
As President Donald Trump intensifies pressure on Iran, including threats of military action and extended tariffs, the two countries have engaged in talks labeled as positive by both sides. With negotiations set to advance in Rome, Araqchi asserted Iran's unwavering stance on its uranium enrichment rights.
Russia, historically aligned with Tehran and a pivotal figure in the nuclear dialogue, continues balancing its support for Iran while navigating its strategic ties with the West. Tehran and Moscow's partnership remains crucial amid heightened tensions over nuclear proliferation concerns in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
