Left Menu

FCRA Violation Allegations: AAP's Durgesh Pathak Under CBI Lens

The CBI raided former AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak's premises amid allegations of foreign fund violations under FCRA norms. The agency accuses Pathak and the AAP of concealing foreign donor identities. AAP leaders claim this is a political move due to their growing influence in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:34 IST
FCRA Violation Allegations: AAP's Durgesh Pathak Under CBI Lens
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the premises of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak following a filed FIR. Pathak faces allegations of receiving foreign donations in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) norms, according to officials.

Besides Pathak, AAP member Kapil Bhardwaj has been implicated. The complaint originated from the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing the reception of foreign contributions contravening FCRA 2010 provisions, along with the Representation of the People Act 1951.

AAP leaders, including Pathak, denounce the government's actions as politically motivated due to the party's increasing visibility in Gujarat. The party's alleged foreign fund efforts through 'AAP Overseas India' are under scrutiny, with CBI accusing AAP of deliberately obfuscating donor identities, an allegation fiercely contested by the party's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025