FCRA Violation Allegations: AAP's Durgesh Pathak Under CBI Lens

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the premises of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak following a filed FIR. Pathak faces allegations of receiving foreign donations in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) norms, according to officials.

Besides Pathak, AAP member Kapil Bhardwaj has been implicated. The complaint originated from the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing the reception of foreign contributions contravening FCRA 2010 provisions, along with the Representation of the People Act 1951.

AAP leaders, including Pathak, denounce the government's actions as politically motivated due to the party's increasing visibility in Gujarat. The party's alleged foreign fund efforts through 'AAP Overseas India' are under scrutiny, with CBI accusing AAP of deliberately obfuscating donor identities, an allegation fiercely contested by the party's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)