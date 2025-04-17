Political Showdown in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Advocates Delayed Governor Visit

In a bid to manage the fragile peace in Murshidabad, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested Governor C V Ananda Bose to delay his imminent visit to the violence-stricken district. As tensions ease, Banerjee urged non-residents to abstain from visiting Murshidabad.

Amid ongoing recovery efforts, Banerjee emphasized that confidence-building measures are in progress, asserting that the situation in the predominantly Muslim district is stabilizing after last week's deadly communal clashes that claimed three lives.

In a related political dispute, Banerjee criticized the Centre's decision to broaden the Border Security Force's remit. She accused the Union Home Ministry of withholding critical information on cross-border movements into West Bengal, complicating state security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)