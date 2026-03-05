Political Shockwave: West Bengal Governor Resigns Amidst Election Countdown

In a surprising twist just days before the West Bengal assembly polls schedule was to be announced, Governor C V Ananda Bose tendered his resignation on Thursday evening. The move sent shockwaves through the political landscape of the state, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing disbelief and suggesting the resignation might be due to political pressure.

Banerjee revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed her that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi would assume charge of West Bengal. In a statement from New Delhi, Bose confirmed his resignation but declined to elaborate on the reasons, leaving room for political speculation. The abrupt decision raised eyebrows, given that Bose's tenure was to end in 2027.

The sudden resignation has escalated political tensions between the ruling TMC and the opposing BJP, as the state gears up for intensely competitive elections. Despite attempts at downplaying by BJP representatives attributing the resignation to health issues, the timing and circumstances have injected fresh intrigue into West Bengal's political scene.

