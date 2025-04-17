Left Menu

Army Chief Stresses Kashmir as Pakistan's 'Jugular Vein'

During a diaspora event, Army Chief General Asim Munir described Kashmir as Pakistan's 'jugular vein'. He urged overseas Pakistanis to share the country's story with their children, emphasizing differences between Hindus and Muslims, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Kashmir in its struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:58 IST
In a poignant address at the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, Army Chief General Asim Munir reiterated Kashmir's importance to Pakistan, calling it the nation's 'jugular vein'. His remarks, attended by key figures including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasized the unyielding support for the Kashmiri struggle.

Despite India's stance that Jammu & Kashmir remain integral parts of India, tensions between the countries intensified post-August 2019 after India revoked the special status of the region. Addressing these developments, General Munir urged Pakistanis abroad to instill the country's values and history in the next generation.

Failure to recognize the foundational principles of Pakistan, he warned, could erode the distinct identity rooted in the two-nation theory articulated by the nation's founder, M A Jinnah. Regardless of current hardships, the general assured that Pakistan's proud legacy and future were intact, saying, "We never bow to adversity."

