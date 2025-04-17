Left Menu

Bombay High Court Summons Maharashtra CM Over Election Petition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been summoned by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court over a petition disputing his 2024 assembly election win. The claim challenges the election results from the Nagpur South-West constituency, where Fadnavis defeated Congress's Prafulla Gudadhe by nearly 40,000 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has summoned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following a petition filed against his victory in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections from the Nagpur South-West constituency. Fadnavis secured the seat against Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe in a contentious electoral battle.

The legal challenge, initiated by defeated Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe, seeks to have the election results annulled, claiming violations of mandatory election provisions. Gudadhe was defeated by Fadnavis with a margin of 39,710 votes in the heated contest.

The court summons requires a response by May 8. Similar petitions have also led to summons being issued to BJP MLAs Mohan Mate and Kirtikumar Bhangdia. Justice Pravin Patil is overseeing these proceedings.

