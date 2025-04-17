Bombay High Court Summons Maharashtra CM Over Election Petition

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has summoned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following a petition filed against his victory in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections from the Nagpur South-West constituency. Fadnavis secured the seat against Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe in a contentious electoral battle.

The legal challenge, initiated by defeated Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe, seeks to have the election results annulled, claiming violations of mandatory election provisions. Gudadhe was defeated by Fadnavis with a margin of 39,710 votes in the heated contest.

The court summons requires a response by May 8. Similar petitions have also led to summons being issued to BJP MLAs Mohan Mate and Kirtikumar Bhangdia. Justice Pravin Patil is overseeing these proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)