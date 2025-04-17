Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Debate

The Karnataka cabinet discussed the controversial Socio-Economic and Education Survey, or 'caste census', amid significant opposition from dominant communities like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats. While some communities demand its rejection, Dalits and OBCs support the survey's release, creating a potential political battleground for the government.

A cabinet meeting in Karnataka, convened to deliberate on the contentious Socio-Economic and Education Survey, concluded without major resolutions, according to official sources. Often referred to as the 'caste census', the report has stirred significant debate within the state.

Post-meeting, Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requested ministers to present their opinions in writing or verbally in anticipation of the next cabinet session. This move comes amid staunch objections from several communities, notably the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, who deem the survey as 'unscientific' and are pushing for its annulment in favor of a new survey.

Despite such resistance, the survey courted support from Dalit and OBC leaders and organizations, demanding transparency and implementation, especially since the government invested approximately Rs 160 crore in the process. The discord signals the survey's potential as a political flashpoint, pitting influential communities against advocates for its public release.

