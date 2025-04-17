Left Menu

Delhi BJP Accuses AAP of Liquor Scam and Misuse of Funds

The Delhi BJP has accused the AAP of extorting money through a liquor scam and using it for the Goa assembly polls under Durgesh Pathak's supervision. Recent CBI searches at Pathak's premises have prompted AAP to label the investigation as politically motivated, aimed at disrupting their plans for the Gujarat elections.

The Delhi BJP has made damning allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), describing it as 'corrupt' and claiming the funds allegedly extorted from a liquor scam were misused in the Goa assembly elections. The accusations target Durgesh Pathak, who was in charge of the AAP's campaign in Goa.

The accusations follow CBI raids on Pathak's premises, which the AAP has denounced as politically motivated attempts to hinder their preparations for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in 2027. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva insisted that the CBI's actions were justified, challenging the AAP's defensive stance.

Sachdeva's rhetoric escalated when he accused Pathak of embezzling his own party's funds, comparing him to prominent figures involved in corruption scandals. The investigation's outcome is anticipated to shed more light on the matter and potentially implicate additional individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

