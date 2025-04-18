Judiciary vs. Trump Administration: A Brewing Confrontation

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals cautioned the Trump administration to deescalate its confrontation with the judiciary, emphasizing the potential erosion of public trust. The unanimous decision from a three-judge panel denied the administration's request to halt an investigation into the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant sent erroneously to El Salvador.

Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson, appointed by President Reagan, and his colleagues underscored the grave implications of the ongoing conflict, suggesting it threatens the respect and integrity of both governmental branches. The judges expressed hope that the executive branch still regards the rule of law as crucial to the nation's values and urged action while time permits.

Despite the administration's acknowledgment that Abrego Garcia was deported in error, they claim he cannot be returned. This assertion was met with skepticism by the appeals court, which criticized the administration's stance of detaining citizens abroad without due process—a situation it termed alarming for the American public.

(With inputs from agencies.)