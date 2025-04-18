U.S. Appeals Court Rebukes Executive's Judiciary Clash

A U.S. appeals court has called on the Trump administration to reconsider its combative approach towards the judiciary, underscoring the potential legal and public perception consequences of such actions. This follows the court's decision to uphold a judge's order for the government to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported to El Salvador.

Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson, writing for the three-judge panel, stressed the significance of adherence to the rule of law as a cornerstone of American democracy. The panel unanimously criticized President Trump's outward hostility towards judges who rule against him, cautioning that this could lead to diminishing public trust.

The Richmond-based panel also rejected requests to halt investigations into the wrongful deportation case. Legal experts and judges highlighted the broader implications of the ruling, viewing it as a stand against potential overreach by the executive branch that could impact the broader democratic framework in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)