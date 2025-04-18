Left Menu

Deadly US Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Ras Isa Oil Port

US airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Ras Isa oil port in Yemen resulted in 20 fatalities and 50 injuries. This attack, confirmed by Central Command, is among the deadliest in the campaign initiated by President Trump on March 15. The strikes aimed to curb Houthi funding.

Early Friday, US airstrikes targeted the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen, resulting in 20 deaths and 50 injuries, according to Houthi sources.

The US military's Central Command confirmed the attacks, describing them as a move to cut off funding for the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. This event marks one of the deadliest incidents in the series of military operations launched by President Donald Trump since March 15.

Graphic footage of the attack's aftermath aired on the Houthis' al-Masirah news channel, showing the devastation at the site. Central Command stated the goal was to prevent the Houthis from using illegal revenue to fund regional terrorism, emphasizing the strikes were not intended to harm Yemeni civilians.

