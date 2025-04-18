Left Menu

Veterans' Protest: Air Force Veterans Call for End to Gaza Conflict

Israeli Air Force veterans and various soldiers have voiced disapproval of the ongoing Gaza war, causing national discord. Their protest underscores political motives behind the conflict and challenges unity within the military. The situation resembles prior internal strife spurred by legal reforms, exacerbating Israeli divisiveness.

Updated: 18-04-2025 11:39 IST
In a sweeping wave of dissent, nearly 1,000 Israeli Air Force veterans have voiced opposition to the ongoing Gaza war, calling into question the government's intentions.

This protest, emphasized by similar declarations from thousands of other soldiers, highlights the fracture within Israel's military and societal divides.

The initiative underscores allegations of political motivations overshadowing security concerns, mirroring past internal controversies, as Prime Minister Netanyahu faces mounting pressure and criticism.

