Veterans' Protest: Air Force Veterans Call for End to Gaza Conflict

In a sweeping wave of dissent, nearly 1,000 Israeli Air Force veterans have voiced opposition to the ongoing Gaza war, calling into question the government's intentions.

This protest, emphasized by similar declarations from thousands of other soldiers, highlights the fracture within Israel's military and societal divides.

The initiative underscores allegations of political motivations overshadowing security concerns, mirroring past internal controversies, as Prime Minister Netanyahu faces mounting pressure and criticism.

